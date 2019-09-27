Google has changed its doodle to celebrate its 21st anniversary on September 27.

The company was founded in year 1998.

The leading search engine technology firm deals in internet-related services and products that includes online advertising technologies, cloud computing, software, and hardware.

The company was founded by Larry Page and Sergey Brin when they were Ph.D. students at Stanford University in California.

Sundar Pichai is CEO of the company, replacing Larry Page who is heading as CEO of Alphabet. Google.com has grown to be the most popular website in the world.