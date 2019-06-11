Goodmus partners Ibuumerang for seamless travel deals

Goodmus Learning Centre has entered into a partnership with iBuumerang to enable travelers have access to affordable travel services worldwide.

iBuumerang is an MLM company that offers travel discounts and the ability to earn money by becoming an affiliate member and selling the product and by recruiting people that join the opportunity.

Chief Executive Officer of Goodmus Learning Centre, Badmus Adekunle who disclosed the partnership at a media briefing held in Lagos said that the 10-week old American company is bringing in something important for everyone that is travelling, especially those who want to get the best deals when it comes to apartments, hotels, cruises, tours, resorts amongst others.

Adekunle also said his organisation has launched a tour package for different categories of people who may wish to travel and that those who are regular travelers will get best discount worldwide.

He said “We have put together some tour packages that will help people see the world. Apart from putting the tours together, we have equally put together solutions attached to it.

If you are a regular traveler, you can get the best discount worldwide. We have put together Kenya, Dubai and Oman for those that wish to go abroad for leisure. For those who desire to go on a pilgrimage, we can take them to Jerusalem, Greece and Rome.

It is a 2-week period with food, accommodation and transportation costs all inclusive”.

The CEO believes that with such travel experience, those who want to travel to places like Canada, USA, UK would have better chances to secure visa as travelling requires profiling.

On the tour package, Adekunle said “Our plan is that every 6 weeks, we take about 300 people to go and see the world. I also have plans to empower 5,000 people to become good entrepreneurs. We are looking at these 5,000 empowered entrepreneurs to empower another 5,000 people.

In addition, I have declared 50 tokens that would help travelers to reduce costs while travelling worldwide”, Adekunle said.

Also speaking a representative of iBuumerang in Nigeria, Monica Unoka said she was excited with the achievements of Goodmus Learning Centre, especially in the areas of taking Nigerian students to study abroad.

She however, noted that with Goodmus partnering with iBuumerang, the job will be easier and better.

According to her, iBuumerang has designed an app which enables people to have access to travel services worldwide at very low prices up to 70 per cent discount from the retail price, adding that people can get very good services for normal travel services such as resorts, car rentals, hotels, etc that people can take advantage of.

Unoka said “Goodmus is offering 50 people free links to be able to get this services worldwide free of charge; so you don’t have to pay for it.

If you want to travel and want to use those discounts, there are no restrictions and no preferences. I therefore, urge people to come to Goodmus because it is a very good opportunity.

He has launched a huge opportunity for people to be empowered. He wants to empower 5,000 people worldwide to have a business of their own and also add value to their society. We are looking for 5,000 people to work with who can empower another 5,000 people”.

Also speaking at the event, General Manager of Goodmus Learning Centre, Bankole Akinfolarin said that the institution had focused more on taking Nigerian students to Turkey because the cost of university education there is far cheaper than in some countries like Canada, US, Germany and United Kingdom.

Akinfolarin said “Goodmus Learning Centre is the sole licensed agency in Nigeria and other African countries, representing the government Universities in Turkey. Turkish government has offered Nigerians 90 per cent tuition-waiver scholarship to study from undergraduate to PhD level.

The GM said their next ULUYOS exam will come up in Nigeria on the 26th October, 2019 for those who will resume next year.

He however, hinted that their institution through another government University in Turkey have arranged another exam called “TOGU YOS” taking place on June 22nd in Lagos and June 23rd in Ibadan for applicants who insist on resuming September 2019.

Representative of U-Fit-Fly, another Goodmus partner, Adeoye Adejare said their collaboration with them has been very smooth and cordial, adding that Goodmus is their major partner when it comes to assisting students live and work abroad.

In a related development, Adekunle was honoured with two awards: Noble Ambassador and Rescue Marshal Awards by the United Noble Rescue Services (UNRS).

Presenting the award, leader of the group, Augustine Igbo said “we find Goodmus Adekunle as one of the care givers, not only in Nigeria but the whole world.

Weighing what he is doing and his future vision, we declare him qualified to receive our awards. He is pursuing the same vision that we have in UNRS.