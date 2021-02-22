Goodluck Jonathan reportedly complains of neglect by PDP

Goodluck Jonathan is reportedly not happy with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former president made this known when he met the Reconciliation and Strategy Committee of the PDP.

The committee was led by a former president of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki. Jonathan was reported to have complained that the PDP left him in the dark, without any role assigned to him.

Former president Goodluck Jonathan has reportedly complained to the Saraki-led committee that the PDP left him in the dark.

The former president was also reported to have told the Saraki-led team that he intentionally stood back so that he would not be seen as imposing himself on the party when he was not assigned any responsibility.

PDP finally addresses Jonathan’s rumoured defection to APC, reveals ex-president’s position.

Saraki, the former Senate president, expressed optimism in Jonathan staying in the PDP.

As part of our efforts to listen to the concerns of key stakeholders across our great party, this afternoon, the @OfficialPDPNig Reconciliation & Strategy Committee is meeting with our immediate past President, H.E. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (@GEJonathan). pic.twitter.com/67wNosNnmq — Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) February 16, 2021

Saraki gave this assurance on Tuesday, February 16, when some leaders of the party met with the former president amid growing speculations surrounding his projected move to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

READ ALSO: I sacrificed myself despite being labelled corrupt – Goodluck Jonathan

Jonathan has been rumoured to be eyeing the Aso Rock Villa again, with the ruling party looking like a pleasant destination to that dream.

In another report, Salihu Lukman, the director-general of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), said the defection of Femi Fani-Kayode to the APC was stalled due to the strong internal democratic culture of the party.

Amid defection rumour, PDP leaders meet Goodluck Jonathan According to the PGF DG, the former aviation minister tried to manipulate some leaders of the party but it was botched based on the ground of moral ethics and values.