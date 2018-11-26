Good Hair LTD Set To Organize a Fundraiser In Partnership With La Mode Magazine Disability Foundation

The founders of Good Hair Ltd Chioma Ikokwu and Kika Osunde are organizing a charity event to help bring to reality La Mode Foundation multipurpose Center.

A center created to aid skill enhancement , Job recruitment, training and vocational courses for persons living with disabilities .

The fund raising event is tagged‘’ Alice In Wonderland Brunch Fundraiser’’. Slated to take place on December 23rd.

Good Hair LTD founders are organizing the event to further create awareness on disability issues and rights. The need for individuals and communities to know that persons with disabilities are just like everyone else just living life differently cannot be over emphasized. Good Hair LTD partnership with La Mode Magazine Foundation will go a long way to bridge the discrimination between persons with disabilities and the society. The awareness will further educate individuals and help improve their perception positively about persons living with disabilities and reduce discrimination a great deal. The UN Convention on the Rights of Persons living with Disabilities emphasizes the right to life, equality, and non-discrimination of persons living with disabilities.

@lamodemagazinefoundation @goodhairltd @lamodemag