By Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The head of Cape Verde national electoral body, Dr. Maria Rosario Gonclaves has been elected as new president of the ECOWAS National Electoral Commissions (ECONEC). She succeeds Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commissions (INEC).

She was unanimously voted in an election conducted on Wednesday, to bring to an end the three -day symposium and 6th biennial general assembly of the sub – regional electoral bodies.

The new president promised that the new steering committee will strive to consolidate on the numerous achievements made by previous committees, especially the immediate past executive under Prof. Yakubu.

She reiterated the good work done by Yakubu in repositioning the body and for ensuring successful conduct of four different elections in member countries.

“Under his leadership, we have a stable and unified regional electoral body and he has helped in deepening democracy in the sub – region and it is in recognition of his immeasurable leadership roles that the ECONEC has conferred on him the title of honorary president,” she said.

Gonvlaves sought the continuous assistance of Nigeria as a leading figure in the West African sub- region.

She added that the new steering committee will as well depend on the support and experience of all member countries, staff of the ECONEC secretariat and the ECOWAS Electoral Assistant Division so that as a team, the body “can work together to fulfil the objectives of ECONEC”.

The new ECONEC helmswoman said that the commitment, equal value, inclusivity and maturity demonstrated at the 6th biennial assembly will spur the body to work together for the progress of citizens.

Speaking, Prof. Yakubu expressed optimism that the new executive will continue on the good foundation laid by his leadership and promised that in his new capacity, he will provide advice whenever needed to the new executive.

He promised further improvement of the Nigerian electoral processes and insisted that the coming round-table summit on the country’s electoral process will go a long way in reforming Nigeria’s elections and strengthening its fledgling democracy.

Other elected members of the steering committee are Newton Barry, chairman of Burkina Faso electoral body as first vice president; Momarr Njai, chairman of the Gambia electoral commission as second vice president, Amadou Via, chairman of Mali electoral commission as treasurer and Jean Mensa, chairman of Ghana electoral body as deputy treasurer.

The next regular biennial general assembly is schedule to take place in Praia, capital of Cape Verde in 2021.