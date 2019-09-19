The Gombe state government says it has recorded six suspected cases of yellow fever, out of which three are reactive.

The state epidemiologist, Dr. Nuhu Vile, disclosed this on Thursday, in Gombe.

According to Vile, the three confirmed patients have been treated and discharged, adding that no death has been recorded in the state.

He said that investigation conducted by experts showed that the case originated from Yankari, in Bauchi state and that the state government has set up a team to address the problem.

Vile called on the people to always report cases of fever to health facilities for quick examination and treatment.

”If the result is reactive for yellow fever, the treatment is free of charge in the state,” the state epidemiologist said.

He said that yellow fever is caused by mosquito and therefore, urged people to sanitise their environment.

“Yellow fever is not different from malaria that we know; the symtoms are higher fever, headache, body pain, discoloration of the eyes and dark urine.

“Do not stay until you start bleeding or the eyes become yellow; we encourage the public to report such cases of fever to health facilities immediately.

”By doing this, we reduce the risk of spreading it to other members of the family,” he said

Vile advised parents to ensure that they vaccinate their children from an early age during the routine immunization days.

He said that once a child is immunised before he or she attains nine months, chances of getting infected would be minimal.