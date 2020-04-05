The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akka Local Government Area of Gombe state has suspended the Chairman of Kumo East ward, Musa Barade for allegedly forging the signatures of other ward executives in the purported suspension of a House of Representatives member, Rep. Usman Kumo.

Rising from a meeting held on Thursday, the ward members distanced themselves from the purported suspension from the APC of the member representing Akko Federal Constituency, saying the ward’s chairman and six others acted illegally.



Secretary of the APC in Kumo East, Shu’aibu Adamu made this known during a press briefing organised by the ward executives at the state party secretariat in Gombe.

Twenty of the ward executive members who rallied support for Rep. Kumo faulted his purported dismissal from the party, alleging that their signatures were forged by a few aggrieved members of the ward executive committee.

Adamu said: “Some unscrupulous elements in the party forged our signatures and purportedly expelled Rep. Usman Kumo from the party. This was done without our knowledge.

“For the damage done to our collective reputation and credibility, we therefore, suspend Musa Barade as APC chairman Kumo East ward for six months with effect from April 2.”

He said the ward executIive supports Rep. Kumo as the member representing Akko Federal Constituency, are satisfied with his representation and described as baseless, and untrue the expulsion of the lawmaker from the party.

Similarly, the APC Chairman in Akko Local Government Area, Usman Kumo, accused some unscrupulous elements of trying to cause havoc within the party and vowed that the party would deal with such individuals.