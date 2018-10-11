Gombe ADP advises farmers on measures to avoid pests next cropping season

The Gombe state Agricultural Development Programme (GSADP) has advised farmers to burn straws after harvest to avoid worst pest disease next cropping season.

Mr Maina Binus, GSADP Programme Manager told journalists in Gombe on Wednesday that following the devastation caused to Maize by stem borer and Rice blast in some areas during the 2018 farming season, it was important to adopt the cultural method of dealing with the pests.

” I am calling on the farmers to gather all the straws after harvest in one place and burn them.

“When you do not deal with the straws completely, the next farming season, the pest will will return in a more devastating manner,” he warned.

He said farmers that detected the problems in their farms and came to complain in good time during the 2018 farming season, were given a technical advice and they were able to overcome the problem.

Binus said Gombe was expecting a bumper harvest this season because there was consistent rain, even though some places were affected by flood.

” Generally, the yield is good based on the field study conducted,” .he said.

He further called the farmers to always come to GSADP to meet competent personnel for technical advice.