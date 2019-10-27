Abuja, President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria over what he described as a ‘fantastic beginning’ in the group’s opening match of FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil.

The Nigeria Under-17 football team opened the championship with a 4-2 win over Hungary on Saturday, signaling their readiness to win the FIFA Championship for an unprecedented sixth time.

The President, in a message to the team after the spectacular performance praised the boys for the determination to excel which they displayed throughout the match in spite of the brilliant performance of their opponents.

The President’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, quoted the president as saying: ”It was a wonderful display that I am very proud of.

“You showed that there is nothing that cannot be achieved with determination and perseverance.

“I have followed your journey leading to your arrival in Brazil for the competition. I have equally noted your determination and confidence throughout your preparations.

“I have no doubt in my mind that you are determined to win the competition for an unparalleled sixth time.”

Garba stated that President Buhari had assured the Golden Eaglets of his continous personal support and that of Nigerians for the entire period of the tournament.

He also urged the team to continue demonstrating the resilient spirit of the Nigerian, and bring the cup home, adding that he would personally be monitoring their progress in the tournament.

The president equally congratulated the handlers of the team, urging them to be sensitive to the needs of the youngsters in their burning desire to bring victory and honour to their fatherland.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the other match of the opening day, host nation Brazil pounded Canada 4-1 in Brasilia.

Nigeria will go up against Ecuador in their next match on Tuesday at the same venue.

Victory is certain to take the Eaglets to the Round of 16, ahead of their final Group B encounter with Australia. (NAN)

Justice Okon Abang, who gave the order adjourned the matter until Nov. 6 for trial.

The judge ordered that he should be remanded at the Police Tactical Squad, Asokoro.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Faisal is the son of Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman, Pension Reform Task Team, who is also undergoing a trial by the anti-graft agency.

Justice Abang said that the trial, which would commence on Nov. 6, would be from day to day and any frivolous application would not be granted.

Faisal is being arraigned in the same court on a three-count charge.

NAN reports that the anti-graft agency is also arraigning the former pension task team chairman, Maina, on a 12-count charge bordering on “money laundering, operating fictitious bank accounts and fraud.”

The development is coming after Folashade Ogunbanjo, a judge, ordered the forfeiture of 23 property linked to him.

The judge gave the order following an ex parte motion filed by the EFCC

EFCC’s motion was supported by a 30-paragraph affidavit which it brought pursuant to section 17 of Anti-money Laundering Act.

Maina is accused of being involved in pension fraud running into over N100 billion.

The Federal Civil Service Commission dismissed him in 2013 for “absconding from duty” but he returned to the country in 2017 and was reinstated as a director in the interior ministry.

Following outrage, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered his dismissal and demanded a probe of his recall. (NAN)