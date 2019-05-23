Golden Eaglets Coach to submit World Cup programme soon

The Head coach of the national U-17 team, Manu Garba, on Wednesday said that he would soon submit his programme for the U-17 World Cup to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Garba, who told the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) that the he was on top of the situation, said he had to wait for the World Cup draws to be made first.

“The draws of the World Cup has yet to be made.

My programme for the World Cup will soon be submitted to the federation through the Technical Director,” Garba said.

He called for the support of Nigerians for a glorious outing in Brazil, saying that the team under his tutelage would make the country proud.

The Golden Eaglets coach said that his team had shown classic performance in the qualifiers and trial matches.

He said that he was doing his best with the team to restore Nigeria’s glory at the U-17 World Cup category.

NAN reports that the FIFA U-17 World Cup that would be hosted by Brazil in September had been won five times by Nigeria in 1985, 1993, 2007, 2013 and 2015.

(NAN)