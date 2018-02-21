Goldberg lifts businesses in Oyo

…artisans get N.3m each

Goldberg, a product of Nigerian Breweries Plc, has offered grant of N300,000 each to twenty five artisans to support their businesses during Isedowo empowerment scheme in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The event, which was well attended by a cross-section of artisans and

citizens of the state with diverse interests, was held at the Lekan

Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan, on Friday, February 2, 2018.

The beneficiaries included auto mechanics, fashion designers,

caterers, hair dressers, panel beaters, cobblers, traders and dry

cleaners, all chosen through a rigorous but transparent process.

At the end of the empowerment campaign, 100 artisans across the

Southwest region will be rewarded by Goldberg with N300,000 through

Isedowo.

Activations have been successfully concluded in Osun, Ekiti

and Ondo States where 60 artisans received similar grants.

Orimadegun Ishola, one of the beneficiaries, said the scheme is

worth emulating.

Ishola, who deals in bags and shoes, stated that he could now expand

his business by buying more products for sale. “The empowerment scheme

is timely and a huge relief,” he said.

Bakare Michael Taiwo, a panel beater, praised Goldberg for creating

wealth and job opportunities in the Southwest.

He said the grant would

enhance his business as he would now be able to purchase additional

working tools and build a workshop he had longed to have.

He affirmed: “Isedowo has taken that burden off me and has put smiles

on faces of people in distress.”

Tolulope Soremi, a dry cleaner, who also extolled the brand, said he

would buy a washing machine with the grant, while an elated Folake

Sunday Christiana, a caterer, stated that she would buy an industrial

oven used for baking about 300 meat-pies and a cutting machine with

the grant.

She added that Isedowo has made 2018 a blessed year for

her. “I can now run my business with ease,” she said excitedly.

Commenting on the scheme, the Portfolio Manager, Mainstream Lager and Stout brands at Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Emmanuel Agu said the

entrepreneurial intervention is part of Goldberg’s strong resolve to

eliminate poverty and unemployment among people of the Southwest,

especially artisans who have little or no capital to invest or expand

their businesses.

According to him, Isedowo would in no small measure improve the living

standard of people in the region.

“Goldberg through Isedowo has

deepened its connection with the people of the Southwest by supporting

their economic aspirations,” Agu said.

He disclosed that the next Isedowo empowerment scheme will take place

in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Friday, February 9, 2018.

To benefit from the initiative, interested participants are expected

to showcase their business ideas and how they impact the society.

Photo caption

L – R: Bukola Dare, Regional Business Manager, Ibadan, Nigerian

Breweries Plc; Tijani Akinola, winner of N300,000 grant; and Funso

Ayeni, Senior Brand Manager, Mainstream Brands, Nigerian Breweries

Plc; during the presentation ceremony to 25 beneficiaries of Isedowo

empowerment scheme in Oyo State, held at Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan,Oyo state.