Goldberg lifts businesses in Oyo

…artisans get N.3m each
Goldberg, a product of Nigerian Breweries Plc, has offered grant of N300,000 each to twenty five artisans to support their businesses during Isedowo empowerment scheme in Ibadan, Oyo State.
The event, which was well attended by a cross-section of artisans and
citizens of the state with diverse interests, was held at the Lekan
Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan, on Friday, February 2, 2018.
The beneficiaries included auto mechanics, fashion designers,
caterers, hair dressers, panel beaters, cobblers, traders and dry
cleaners, all chosen through a rigorous but transparent process.
At the end of the empowerment campaign, 100 artisans across the
Southwest region will be rewarded by Goldberg with N300,000 through
Isedowo.
Activations have been successfully concluded in Osun, Ekiti
and Ondo States where 60 artisans received similar grants.
Orimadegun Ishola, one of the beneficiaries, said the scheme is
worth emulating.
Ishola, who deals in bags and shoes, stated that he could now expand
his business by buying more products for sale. “The empowerment scheme
is timely and a huge relief,” he said.
Bakare Michael Taiwo, a panel beater, praised Goldberg for creating
wealth and job opportunities in the Southwest.
He said the grant would
enhance his business as he would now be able to purchase additional
working tools and build a workshop he had longed to have.
He affirmed: “Isedowo has taken that burden off me and has put smiles
on faces of people in distress.”
Tolulope Soremi, a dry cleaner, who also extolled the brand, said he
would buy a washing machine with the grant, while an elated Folake
Sunday Christiana, a caterer, stated that she would buy an industrial
oven used for baking about 300 meat-pies and a cutting machine with
the grant.
She added that Isedowo has made 2018 a blessed year for
her. “I can now run my business with ease,” she said excitedly.
Commenting on the scheme, the Portfolio Manager, Mainstream Lager and Stout brands at Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Emmanuel Agu said the
entrepreneurial intervention is part of Goldberg’s strong resolve to
eliminate poverty and unemployment among people of the Southwest,
especially artisans who have little or no capital to invest or expand
their businesses.
According to him, Isedowo would in no small measure improve the living
standard of people in the region.
“Goldberg through Isedowo has
deepened its connection with the people of the Southwest by supporting
their economic aspirations,” Agu said.
He disclosed that the next Isedowo empowerment scheme will take place
in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Friday, February 9, 2018.
To benefit from the initiative, interested participants are expected
to showcase their business ideas and how they impact the society.
Photo caption
L – R: Bukola Dare, Regional Business Manager, Ibadan, Nigerian
Breweries Plc; Tijani Akinola, winner of N300,000 grant; and Funso
Ayeni, Senior Brand Manager, Mainstream Brands, Nigerian Breweries
Plc; during the presentation ceremony to 25 beneficiaries of Isedowo
empowerment scheme in Oyo State, held at Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan,Oyo state.
Be First to Comment