Gold deposit discovered along Abuja-Nasarawa border – FG

Minister of Mines and Steel Production Olamilekan Asegbite says the recently discovered gold deposit along the Abuja-Nasarawa axis will be produced in Nasarawa state.

On Wednesday, Adegbite paid Nasarawa state governor Abdullahi Sule a courtesy visit in Abuja.

The mineral resources were discovered, according to the minister, during an integrated mineral exploration project that ran from Abuja to Nasarawa.

“We have done this exploration across the country and we have discovered a very nice track of gold deposit especially between Abuja and Nasarawa where we share borders,” he said.

According to Adegbite, the ministry is implementing the NIMEP program with a N15 billion investment for mineral exploration, one of which is gold.

He also said that the project has generated geoscience data that has drawn foreign investors to Nigeria’s mining potential.

The governor of Nasarawa state, Abdullahi Sule, spoke out against illegal gold mining in the state, saying the state is willing to work with the ministry to put an end to the illegal operations.

As a result, Adegbite claimed that the ministry is coordinating with security agencies to ensure that the situation in Zamfara does not repeat itself in Nasarawa.

To counter the state’s growing insecurity, President Muhammadu Buhari recently banned all mining activities in Zamfara.