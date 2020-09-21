Godfatherism has ended in Edo state, Wike lauds INEC

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the Nigeria Police Force on their conduct during the Edo Governorship Election.

Wike, who is the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council, made the commendation while addressing a large crowd of party supporters at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa on Sunday.

He stated that the conduct of INEC and the Police showed that they were ready to correct the mistakes of the past.

Daily Times Nigeria gathered that the Governor also commended the people of Edo “for ending godfatherism with the re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki’’.

“With the re-election of Governor Obaseki, the entire South-South Region is now completely PDP.

“What this means is that the entire South-South can now speak with one voice on issues concerning us,’’ he said.

Wike thanked the people of Rivers for their prayers, which led to Obaseki’s victory in Edo.

Similarly, at a brief reception by PDP leaders at Government House, Port Hsrcourt, Wike said that with the Edo victory “there is hope’’ for the country’s democracy.

According to him, the neutrality of the electoral body and security agencies will make one to say the election was free and fair.

He thanked the Party Leaders for their solidarity throughout the election period and urged them to maintain the spirit.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Elders Advisory Council of the PDP, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, commended Gov. Wike for leading a successful campaign.

Alabraba said the victory in Edo had proved that Wike “is always committed to any assignment given to him’’.

(NAN)