Godfatherism: Don’t control Obaseki – Oba of Benin warns Wike, others

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has warned Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike about practicing godfatherism in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Daily Times reports that PDP campaigned against godfatherism before the September 19 Edo State governorship election, which Gov Godwin Obaseki won on the platform of PDP after defecting from the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The monarch on Tuesday, September 29, also warned PDP governors, Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Aminu Tanbuwal of Sokoto, Seyi Makinde of Oyo and Godwin Obaseki of Edo when they paid him a courtesy call.

Oba Ewuare told them not to control Obaseki, despite playing a big role in helping him win re-election.

READ ALSO: Obaseki is the best for Edo state, he has integrity – Wike

He said, “I want to on this occasion plead with the PDP to guide against godfatherism and not to allow unscrupulous members to kill your party.

“I will tell the PDP governors not to become hidden godfathers that will be controlling Governor Obaseki.

“All hands should be on deck to work for Edo State and Edo people everywhere they may be. This is where everybody will be proud to belong to. I said the whole world is watching Edo State and I thank God and our ancestors that the election came without any violence.”