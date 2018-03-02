God will choose Nigeria’s next president in 2019, declares Okupe

Former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr. Doyin Okupe, has said that God will by Himself choose the next President of Nigeria come 2019.

According to Okupe, some powerful men installed President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria’s President in 2015, but vowed that come 2019, the Almighty God will do the selection.

In a post he shared on Facebook, Wednesday night, Okupe said, “In 2015, powerful men chose a President for Nigeria.

“In 2019 God Almighty will choose an anointed President for His people. Watch.”

He further warned those who prefer to leave in a godless nation to migrate to some other country.

He added, “Those who want a godless Nation can emigrate. Nigeria shall be ruled hereafter by leaders who worship and fear God,” he said.