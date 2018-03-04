God in support of my son-in-law’s governorship ambition – Okorocha

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state, has said that “God is in support” of his son- in – law Uche Nwosu’s governorship ambition.

The governor has endorsed Nwosu, who is his current chief of staff, as his successor.

In a statement on Sunday, Okorocha said 24 out of the 37 local government areas in the state have also backed Nwosu on his governorship ambition.

Okorocha described him as a “quintessential gentleman, an embodiment of decency and the guy to beat” in the forthcoming governorship election.

The statement, issued by Sam Onwuemeodo, his chief press secretary, read: “We say this for posterity sake. Imo people, including youths, students, men and women have thrown their unalloyed support behind the youthful chief of staff, Uche Nwosu, for the 2019 governorship in the state.

“He has become the subject matter as long as that issue is concerned, with APC officials and leaders from 24 out of the 27 local governments in the state having already endorsed him for the 2019 Imo guber.”

Okorocha added that allegations that the chief of staff was behind an assault on A.J.V. Obinna, Catholic archbishop of Owerri, is untrue.

“Seeing Uche Nwosu as the guy to beat in the 2019 election, they now think that there is no other way to stop him than through unwarranted blackmail,” he said.

The governor is currently at loggerheads with Eze Madumere, the deputy governor of the state, who is also eyeing the governorship position.