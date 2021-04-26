God Promise: Nigeria will be an oasis of peace, security, and prosperity – VP Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said on Sunday that Nigeria has a “God-given pledge” to become “an oasis of stability, security, and prosperity unlike anything seen before on this continent and beyond.”

He made the remark while speaking at the Nigerian Baptist Convention’s 108th annual convention in Ogun State.

According to a statement signed by his spokesman Laolu Akande, Prof. Osinbajo added that Nigeria “will be the epicenter of the astounding economic and scientific advances of the twenty-first century.”

“Today the clouds are overcast, and the promise seems impossible,” he said, “just as it was with the children of Israel after they left Egypt on their way to the promised land…”

The Vice President’s remarks come as the nation continues to face a number of security issues, including rebellion in the North-East, banditry in the North-West, secessionist agitations in the South-East, and Fulani-Herdsmen crises in the Middle Belt and other South-West states.