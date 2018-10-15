Only God knows why Gov Bindow appoints me DG campaign-Tangwami

The Director General (DG) of Adamawa State governor, Muhammadu Umaru Jibrilla Bindow’s campaign for 2019 reelection, Chief Felix Tangwami said only God knows why the governor appointed him.

Tangwami said this to his Mbula kinsmen who paid a solidarity visit Friday to thank the Governor for appointing one of their illustrious sons for the noble task.

He called on them to unite and support the governor to victory; he described his life to be like the biblical Joseph who through God divine purpose went the hard rocky way of pains to get to his place of destiny.

The governor’s campaign DG said that he can never be less than or greater than the divine will of God over his life, saying “it is God that architectures my life to this level now as my best place of calling.”

“My prayers to God all the time is make me an instrument of help to all people that He allow our paths to cross, with the much or small resources I have.” Tangwami Said

He said that he trusts God to bring to perfection of recording success on why he has been given the appointment.

The leader of the Mbula Community in Yola, Mr Dishon Nyingumo appreciated the Governor Jibrilla for finding Tangwami worthy to steer his 2019 campaign team.

Dishon assured Felix of total support to ensure APC wins in Adamawa by bringing Bindow back for the second term.