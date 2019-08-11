God is Good Motors is one of the leading land transport companies in Nigeria with fleet of good looking buses that ply many routes in the country.

But God is Good Motors is rotten inside with a lot of contradiction.I booked God is Good Motors bus from Yenegoa to Abuja this Sunday morning.

While the bus was loading, I requested to go to the toilet to ease myself.

The bus loader, a goodlooking, neatly dressed, soft talking youngman, politely told me to hold on.

After about 5minutes, I approached the youngman again to show me the toilet but still said I should wait.Much later, he pointed at a lady and asked me to go and meet her. The lady who I later identified as Ejiro poured water into a bucket and me to follow her.

Ejiro who was very polite and respectful took me on a long journey through a flooded bush part. I kept asking her, “Madam where are we going to?” while said, severally “sorry sir, it is close by.”

We eventually arrived at a makeshift hut where she entered a completely rotten and smelly room with pit toilet. She then asked to climb an elevation where I am supposed to hang on and ease myself.

It was so nauseating I couldn’t use the place and ended up throwing up twice. By the time I got back to the bus they were waiting for me so we can take off.

When I had wanted to ask the manager of the Yenegoa station of the company but he was immediately not available. A few people I asked said they had the same experience and could not see the toilet as well.

“It is a shame that a company like God is Good Motors cannot afford to put up a toilet for the convince of travellers patronising their facilities, in spite of the millions of Naira they make on weekly basis,” lamented a lady passenger who didn’t want her name to be mentioned.

When the bus left the terminus, I asked driver who the company chose to call “Captain,” the gentleman took time to tell long stories, making excuses for the motor company including that there was no land for toilet.But I reminded him that there was enough land within the premesis to put up a toilet for citizens traveling with them. But he kept explaining and giving excuses in defense of his employer, even though he was quite gentlemanly all through.