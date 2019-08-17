President Muhammadu Buhari has advised youths in Nigeria, both male and female to delve into sports, to yield rewarding incomes, promote healthy local and global relationships, and also ensure unity.

The president who made this statement on Friday in Daura, Kastina in Muhammed Buhari’s Cup Competition said: “I want the younger generation of our population to take part in sports, so as to keep away from mischief and lawlessness.”

The President who applauded the organizers of the competition for maintaining unity among the youths in the Emirate, added that by keeping the young people positively engaged, sporting activities can also protect them from negative influences.

President Buhari noted that sports also provides employment and ensures wellbeing.

According to him, “Sports provide jobs opportunities. It is also a business from which you can earn respectable incomes. ”Those who compete and excel at state and zones will eventually rise into national reckoning with focus and determination.”

The Secretary of the Local Organising Committee of the competition, Malam Aliyu Bello told the President that before introduction of various cup competitions, young people in the Emirate were wallowing in idleness, lawlessness and in some cases, drugs abuse.

Hence, the president commended Malam Aliyu for the revival of these sporting events which had brought a decline in negative activities.

The Director of Sports in Katsina State, Nalado Iro Kankia, assured the President that the state government would continue to provide facilities and opportunities for promotion of sports.

The Muhammadu Buhari Cup Competition is held annually in Daura Emirate to encourage youths to develop interest in sporting careers and enhance their skills.