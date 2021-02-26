Go after Gumi, Shekau before coming after me, Igboho tells FG

Sunday Adeyemo better known as Sunday Igboho, has urged the Federal Government to focus its resources towards arresting the leader of Boko Haram, Ibrahim Shekau, and the Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, who had been holding bandit meetings.

Igboho said this when responding to the face-off between him and security agents around the Guru Maharaji bus stop along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway during an interview with journalists on Friday.

The Yoruba activist, who was in the news in some parts of the South-West for serving a quit notice on Fulani herdsmen, said he was never invited until they tried to arrest him.

when questioned if he would honor a police invitation, “Go and ask them first to invite Gumi and Shekau before disrupting me. Instead, let them face the bandits.” Igboho

Igboho also stated that he would not flee, adding that he had gone back to his Ibadan base.

When he was asked if he was going to go into hiding, he said, “What?” I’m in that neighborhood. I can’t run away.

Igboho further revealed that his bank account was initially frozen but the restriction was lifted recently.

Adding that he had done nothing wrong but fight for the rights of his people.