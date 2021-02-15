GMG Boss drops nuggets on ‘ Wahala Dey’ — Daily Times Nigeria

By Mutiat Alli

GMG Boss’s music exemplifies the fast life combined with life on the streets.

The streets of Lagos control a large part of pop-culture and the mainstream sector of the music industry. In late 2019, GMG Boss linked with Kruzz and T-Rod on “Shaye”, an up-tempo cut that details the need to live life to its.

GMG Boss has always been a street educator, dropping nuggets from his music that can be used to learn how to navigate life on the streets and how to manage the come-up after leaving the streets with songs such as “Olo$ho” with T-rod, and his 2020 collaboration with Zanku-records artiste, Jamopyper, titled “Update”.

GMG Boss completed his 2020 with the song titled, Story Of My Life, where as the title suggests, GMG Boss narrates his life’s journey and travails so far.

In 2021, GMG Boss is not letting his feet off the pedal. His latest song, Wahala Dey, produced by Shanor is an energetic Afro-pop dance record filled with words of wisdom where he warns listeners of things that can be done to avoid wahala.

If you are looking for a song with the right lamba and dance riddim to get your day going, to motivate you after a long day of work, or to keep your spirit energetic in spite of troubling times, Wahala Dey is the song for you.