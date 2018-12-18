GLOIN60SECONDS online talent hunt offers subscribers N4.8m

Customers of National Telecommunications Company, Globacom, are in for a good time as the company unveils an online talent competition called GLOIN60SECONDS which gives them opportunity to win a total of N4.8 million in cash prizes. Inarguably one of the biggest online talent competitions in Nigeria, the challenge will run via social media platforms and requires subscribers to upload a one-minute video of themselves showcasing their creative abilities with hashtag #GLOIN60SECONDS on their respective Facebook, Instagram or Twitter accounts. In a press statement in Lagos, Globacom explained that the key requirements of the challenge include online registration of participants, recording and uploading of video. In addition, participants will also follow Glo on any of its online platforms @Globacomlimited on Instagram, @Gloworld on Twitter and Gloworld on Facebook. According to Glomobile, the sum of N50,000 will be won each week by seven lucky contestants with the highest video likes, making a total of 56 winners in 8 weeks of the online campaign, (December 10, 2018 to February, 3. 2019), while at the grand finale, the overall winner will be rewarded with the sum of N1 million, in addition to the sum of N200,000 consolation prizes which will be presented to 5 runners-up. “As part of our celebration of the festive season, we are offering our subscribers the chance to break the internet with excitement in 60 seconds. Just for uploading a video of themselves doing what they enjoy doing, they stand a chance of winning fantastic cash prizes in the competition,” the statement added. Globacom added that “Glo in 60 seconds is, therefore, meant to engage, showcase budding talents and reward young creative people in Nigeria’s social media space. We call on young talented Nigerians to make optimum use of this opportunity, follow Glo on any of the social media pages, upload their video, register and get their friends and family members to like the video and they could win N50,000, N200,000 or even the grand prize of N1m ”. The company emphasised that participants could upload as many videos as possible per week, but that the videos would only be eligible for weekly prize in the week uploaded. Ladesope Ladelokun, Lagos