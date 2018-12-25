Globacom greets Christians at Christmas

Like this: Like Loading...

National Telecommunications Company, Globacom, has congratulated Nigerian Christians on the celebration of Christmas which commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ. The Company in a statement in Lagos urged them to pray for peace and unity of the nation, especially as the next general election comes up in two months’ time. According to Globacom, “no time is more auspicious than now to seek and pray for peace, unity and love for one another, because these are the virtues Christ symbolised”. “As our brothers and sisters in the Christian faith celebrate Christmas, we rejoice with them and appeal to them to use the occasion of the celebration to seek the face of the Lord and pray for continued peaceful co-existence among the different groups in the country. If all Nigerians imbibe the virtues of Jesus Christ and demonstrate these in their lifestyle, the nation will remain united and make more progress, the statement added. The company urged Christians to celebrate moderately and be cautious all through the festive season and after, adding that safety of lives and property is a collective duty of all Nigerians. While wishing Christians a merry Christmas celebration, the company assured them and other subscribers on the Glo network of a delightful communications experience during the holiday by providing high quality service throughout the season and beyond. It added that some of its product and services including Yakata, Oga SIM and Super Value Pack are readily available for the benefit of Glo subscribers, whether in Nigeria or overseas.