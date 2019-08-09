Telecommunications giant, Globacom has made possible the wish of soccer fans in Nigeria and Ghana to connect to their passion point of watching live the English Premier League (EPL ) matches as it sponsors the live broadcast of the 2019-2020 EPL season on Supersports.

In a press statement ahead of the season’s first round of matches this weekend, Globacom said the live matches this season promise to be remarkable for soccer fans in view of the intense preparations by the various clubs and new signings.

Globacom which is a headline sponsor of live broadcast of EPL matches on Supersports, said the arrangement would give football fans across the continent endless enjoyment in the next nine months on frontline pay TV, DSTV.

Globacom posited that “the broadcast of a highly competitive football league like the EPL affords Nigerian footballers and even fans to raise their game and be abreast of latest development in the round leather game,” while disclosing that it has, to this end, renewed its sponsorship of the live broadcast in order to satisfy the desire of football fans who passionately follow the EPL.

The company which rolled out its services in 2003, said its sponsorship of the live broadcast is a demonstration of its commitment to giving back to its customers and the society at large, adding that soccer buffs will enjoy unbroken opportunity to follow all the 380 fixtures live in the new EPL season from this weekend till May 2020.

“Our sponsorship of live matches of the EPL dates back to the 2013/2014 season and football fans across the continent are assured of another interesting time in the 2019/2020 league season which kicks off on Friday, Globacom said.

The network noted further that “the English Premier League, no doubt commands large following in Nigeria and across the African continent and we are very delighted to use it to connect to the passion point of Nigerians, irrespective of their network of choice.

We’ll continue to use the sponsorship of the live broadcast of the EPL matches on DSTV to drive excitement among Nigerians for the next nine months.”