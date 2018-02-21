Glo sponsors FRSC’s 30th anniversary

.Says it’s data services enhance commission’s operations

Nigeria’s integrated telecommunications service provider, Globacom, continued its promotion of the nation’s values as the company partnered with the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, to mark the 30th anniversary of the Corps.

At the celebration, which began on Friday with Jumaat prayers and ended on Monday with a high profile dinner held at the Nigeria Airforce (NAF) Conference Centre and Suites, Abuja, Globacom earned commendation for supporting road safety in Nigeria.

Significantly too, the company was given an award of recognition for its silent contributions to road safety in the country over the years.

In a statement by the telecommunications’ giant, it said that “While presenting the award to Globacom’s Acting National Coordinator, Public Sector Sales, Mansur Opakunle and the company’s Regional Head, North Central, Ike Onuekwusi, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Gida Mustapha, thanked Globacom for being a pillar of support to FRSC and consequently making the job of the Commission easier”.

Earlier in an interactive session that preceded the dinner, the Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, paid glowing tributes to the corporate bodies, including Globacom, which lent their weight in support of the Commission in its bid to make the roads safe over the years.

Boboye urged the company and the other corporate supporters not to rest on their laurels as the task to make the roads safe is a continuous one.

In a short presentation at the conference made by Kolapo Sheriff of the Marketing Department of Globacom, the company stated that successful road safety measures employed by front-running countries across the world are backed by intelligent and innovative technology.

Sheriff said Globacom was happy to provide FRSC with such an intelligent and innovative technology, which has helped the commission in the efficient discharge of its duties, adding that the company’s revolutionary data services are the pivot of many of FRSC’s operational processes, just as the company continues to facilitate seamless communication among FRSC’s officers and men through the deployment of cost-effective communications solutions.

“With a world-class, cutting-edge telecommunications infrastructure including a nationwide fibre-optic network, an international submarine cable from Europe through 14 African countries to Nigeria and the most extensive 4G LTE coverage, Globacom is a partner of choice to assist FRSC achieve its objectives” he said.

Other dignitaries who graced the ceremony included former SGF, Alhaji Yayale Ahmed, who chaired the Open House session, Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru, Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Babatunde Fowler, members of the National Assembly, past Corps Marshals and entertainment mega stars.