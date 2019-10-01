Digital transformation leader, Globacom, has felicitated with the people of Nigeria and governments at all levels on the occasion of the country’s 59th Independence Anniversary.

The telecoms firm specially saluted the citizenry for keeping faith with their Fatherland.

The company posited in a statement from its head office in Lagos on Monday that in spite of the daunting challenges, there was cause for celebration as Nigeria climbed yet another ladder in its existence as a sovereign state, adding that Nigerians had reasons to cheer as the country had over the years recorded progress in certain areas of development.

Said Globacom: “We felicitate with the government and people of Nigeria on the nation’s Independence celebration. We believe that a major reason for joy is the resilience of Nigerians to weather the storm and remain one united country, notwithstanding continual threats to its cohesion”.

According to the telecommunications giant, “59 years ago, our nation heeded the call of freedom, and we continue to move forward in unity and progress.” The company reiterated its staunch belief in the ability of Nigerians to soar above prevailing challenges in their common bid to excel in their endeavours.

The company observed that the foundations for the emergence of a truly great nation should be laid by government at various levels and expressed hope that the country would soon rise above current developmental challenges, because of its unflinching commitment to purposefully manage the vast human and natural endowments.

Globacom assured Nigerians of its determination to continue to empower them with world-class telecommunication services as its contribution to the efforts to ensure steady acceleration of the country’s development.