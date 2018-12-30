Glo records massive growth in Nov, adds 1.7m new customers

The largest subscriber growth has been credited to the digital transformation leader, Globacom, among telecommunications operators in Nigeria for the month of November, 2018.According to the latest figures released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Globacom recorded an increase of 1,691,133 customers within the space of one month.This has taken the total subscriber strength of the operator to 43,273,188 subscribers, which constitutes 26 percent share of the market. Globacom had 41,582,055 subscribers in the month of October.In the month under review, MTN recorded an increase of 1,323,282, while Airtel had an increase of 849,173. On the other hand, 9mobile recorded zero growth in the review period.NCC indicated that total active subscribers in the country have now climbed to 169,104,830 in November from 165,239,443 in October 2018. This represents a growth of 3.86 million telephone users.Telecom analysts credit Globacom’s massive subscriber addition in November to superior quality of service in most parts of the country in the review period.The company has also, of late, endeared itself to telecom subscribers by rolling out many customer-friendly products and services such as Oga SIM, which offers 125 percent data bonuses to all new data customers, and Glo Yakata, which rewards customers with amazing data and voice benefits every time they recharge their Glo lines.