Glo promises enhanced network experience in 2019

National Telecommunication Company, Globacom, has promised to give Nigerians the best experience in telecoms services in 2019 as it sustains its network renewal and expansion efforts to provide crystal clear voice communication and superfast and reliable data services. In a good will message to Nigerians, Globacom said: “We shall continue to put the satisfaction of our customers first in 2019, while also connecting with the passion points of all categories of Nigerians”. The company called for unity among Nigerians irrespective of tribe, religion or political leaning. The company urged Nigerians to unite against all forces of underdevelopment, retrogression, economic stagnation and violence which it described as the real enemies of the people. It also charged Nigerians to work together to achieve peace in 2019, especially as the year opens with a crucial general elections. Globacom assured Nigerians that it would continue to contribute its part to helping the country accelerate its transformation from a developing to a developed country by providing a platform for technologically-driven governance, health care, education and commerce.