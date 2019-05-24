Glo hits 950,000 customers’ data subscriptions in March

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Motolani Oseni

Globacom has consolidated its reputation as the leading data service provider in the country, by adding 950,000 new customers in March 2019, the latest figures released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has shown.

The new statistics obtained from the regulator official website indicated that Globacom gaining the newest internet users with 950,115 customers. The gain, which took its internet subscription in March to 28,436,386 from 27,486,271 recorded in February, 2019.

The NCC figures also showed that MTN and Airtel recorded gains in March. Airtel added 351,657 new internet users in the month under review, while MTN recorded a marginal increase of 13,552 subscribers.

Conversely, 9mobile continued to record losses in its internet subscriber base as it lost 166,542 users in March.

NCC’s data showed that overall internet users in Nigeria increased to 115,938,225 in March from 114,725,357 recorded in February. This indicates an increase of 1,212,868 new subscribers in one month, with Globacom recording over 78 per cent of the new subscribers.

Observers believe that the manifest preference for Globacom by new internet subscribers is the result of the network’s continued upgrade in its data services.

The company has the widest 4G LTE coverage in the country which ensures more reliable and faster internet usage experience. Globacom also has the most eye-catching data plans in the market, with attractive packages for both high and low data users.