By Ladesope Ladelokun

Globacom has announced an extension of free data to select Nokia phones bought from the open market.

The announcement will gladden the hearts of many of its subscribers who purchased or plans to buy their Nokia phones from sources outside the Globacom sales outlets. Only subscribers who purchased their Nokia phones from Gloworld outlets have hitherto enjoyed the benefit of free data bundle.

Globacom’s latest offer, named Smart Phone Data Bundle Offer, makes it possible for any customer who buys Nokia devices from the open market to enjoy free data with it.

According to a statement issued from Globacom’s head office in Lagos, the offer is being made in conjunction with Nokia.

“The Smart Phone Data Bundle Offer would be available for our customers who prefer to purchase select Nokia devices in the open market across the country. All qualifying devices will have Glo stickers to reflect the data bundle offer”, according to the statement.

By virtue of this offer, a subscriber who purchases a Nokia smartphone worth less than N80,000 gets an instant 500 MB data. Thereafter, the subscriber gets additional 500MB in 5 months upon a cumulative recharge of N500 per month.

A subscriber who buys a Nokia Smartphone which costs between N81,000 and N150,000 will get 750MB instantly and an additional 750MB per month for the next 5 months, while the one who buys a Nokia smartphone that is worth more than N 150,000, gets 1GB free data for the first month and additional 1GB free data every month for an additional 5 months.

“To enjoy this offer, all a subscriber needs to do is to buy a qualifying Nokia smartphone with Glo Sticker, and insert a new or existing Glo SIM. He or she will then get an instant data bundle. The next free data bundle will be given upon a cumulative recharge of N500 every month for an additional 5 months”, the statement said.