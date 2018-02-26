Glitz, and paparazzi as Juju makossa king, Y.K Ajao celebrates 45 years on stage

…pays tribute to late Barrister, Obey

With his heart full of praises, Juju makossa maestro, Prof. Y.K Ajao has appreciates almighty God for His mercies and blessings on his band as it marks 45 years of music excellence.

Speaking with Daily Times in his Ikorodu, Lagos home, and the makossa king expressed gratitude to his fans worldwide for their unflinching love for his brand of juju music and particularly to God for all the challenges and fulfillment over the years.

He said, “I am so overwhelmed with joy and gratefulness for my anniversary on stage. Also, I want to thank God for the challenges surmounted and the desires fulfilled over the years My journey to stardom would not have been a smooth sail with the favour of God and the support of the late fuji music Icon, Alhaji Sikiru Ayinde Barrister and Juju commander, Ebenezer Obey Fabiyi.

When things were tough, late Barrister provided a shoulder to lean on. He gave immense financially and spiritually support which aided my career. On the other hand, it may interest you to know that at a point in my career, Chief Ebenezer Obey bought a complete set of musical instrument for me. .”

Though there was a little of entertainment for guests who trooped his house to congratulate him, but the glitz and paparazzi that is always associated with celebrities celebration did not come little as there was a whole lots of personalities that were on board

Ajibade Alabi