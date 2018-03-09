Glitz glamour as Papa D set for 50th golden year celebration

Come March, 22, 2018, all roads will lead to Datt event place Gowon Estate, Ipaja road when the vice chairman of Mosan/ Okunola Local Government Development Area Dayo Osinowo popularly known as Papa D clocks 50 years and in accordance to the celebration that is already talk of town in Lagos, Daily Times gathered that there would be 17th edition of Alimosho man of the year awards with book launch of his books as another side attraction

Expected at the birthday cum award night is HE Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola Executive Governor state of Osun he will also be the father of the day

Senator Olamilekan Adeola (Lagos west senatorial district) will be the chief launcher; prince wale Odunayo (Topmost) will chair the event

The lecture will be deliver by Hon bola Ilori Commissioner for Regional Integration, state of Osun , with the topic Aregbemania and service delivery

Ajibade Alabi