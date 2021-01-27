Giving your skin that glowing and glossy look — Daily Times Nigeria

By Mutiat Alli

The skin is the largest organ of the body.

Whenever we think of body parts, usually heart or cardiac, lung or respiratory organs first come to mind.

Most body organs are internal but the skin is actually a living organ that is the only one to be exposed to the outside world.

The skin keeps our internal body sheltered or covered from the outside by offering first defense protection from the elements and Bacteria.

The skin is a living organ and therefore requires good care to be maintained.

The skin consists of three basic layers, subconscious tissue which connects the skin to the Body and hold vessels, lymph tissue and nerves, the dermis consisting of collagen for strength and elastin for flexibility, sweat and other glands and hair follicles, the epidermis is the top most level of a skin that contains pigment and it’s the layer that sheds dead skin cells.

When the dermis layer becomes injured, a scar forms. This is very important to know if you have, paralysis scars are healed injuries in the skin. Once you develop a scar, the tissue is no longer elastic.

The inability to stretch to be flexible makes that area of skin very vulnerable to additional problems.

There are several issues that are of concern to the skin. First are the daily issues of epidermal (Top layer of the skin) infections or cysts from the sweat or sebaceous glands (The sebaceous glands produce oil to lubricate the skin).

This can lead to cysts, acne or pimples. These seemingly small pockets of pus typically appear on the surface of the skin but can become serious if they develop inward, toward the demise (middle layer of the skin).

When they are picked or opened, the outer layer of skin will heal over first, containing the pus.

Healing then starts internally making the sore even greater. A small tunnel toward the body can create issues within the body such as: the tunnel connecting to other internal body systems and organs which can lead to an internal infection.

This is why it is not a good idea to open these small eruptions. Keeping clean and dry is the treatment using soap and rinsing and drying softly or thoroughly for a while an antibacterial soap may assist in clearing the excoriation but it should not be used for long due to drying the skin.

There are four skin types, Oily, Dry, Normal, and Combination. However, it is possible to have sensitive skin along with one of the four general types.

1. Dry skin: If your skin has a strong tendency towards dehydration, lacks oil, and has few breakouts if any at all, it is considered dry. Treatment: Rinse with warm water and Pat your skin dry. Use toner to help with that tight and flaky feeling of dehydration avoid toners and make up that contains alcohol – based products have a drying effects on skin.

2. Oily skin: If your skin is Oily it usually has a lot of shine to it very soon after cleansing and the pores are generally slightly enlarged. Treatment: your skin tends to attracts more dirt’s than dry skin, so wash your face twice a day with gentle non-foaming cleanser and warm water. Rinse with warm water.

3. Normal skin: some consider normal skin to be combination skin, but it is not. If your skin is Oily in the “T Zone” and your nose while dry and taut on the cheeks, it is considered normal Treatment: wash your face with cleansers that are designed for your normal /normal to skin type.

4. Combination skin: these is comprised of two extreme skin types on one face. These situations occur when there is acne and a lot of oil in one area when the rest of the skin is generally dry. Treatment: if the acne is severe, consult a dermatologist or esthetician.

5. Sensitive skin: please note that you may have sensitive skin and normal oily or dry.

If your skin has allergic reactions to beauty products and is often sensitive to the sun, and during the cold weather, it is sensitive. Sensitivity show up in rash, inflammation, redness, acne etc.

Treatment: Apply cleansers, toners, make up, and moisturizers that are fragrance free and hypoallergenic. Always choose products with soothing benefits. Five tips for a glowing skin

1. Protect yourself from the sun: The most important part of skin maintenance is protecting yourself from the sun.

A lifetime of sun exposure can cause age spots, wrinkles, skin problems and increase in the risk of cancer.

Make use of sunshades and always avoid the sun between 10am and 2pm when the Sunrays are the strongest. – Use sun screen. – Wear protective clothing such as tight long sleeved shirt, pant trousers and a wide brimmed hats.

2. Don’t mmoke it makes the skin looks older and also leads to wrinkles. Smoking narrows the tiny outermost layers of skin, which decreases blood flow.

This depletes the skin of oxygen and nutrients that are important to skin health. Smoking as well damages collagen and elastin.

3. Be gentle with your skin: Daily cleansing that is bathing and shaving can take a toll on your skin to keep it cool.

Avoid strong soaps: strip oil of your skin and makes it dry choose mild cleansers instead. -Shave carefully: Apply shaving cream lotion before shaving, use a clean sharp razor, the direction where the hair grows. -Pat dry: while drying with a towel, Pat gently not roughly -Moisturize your skin: always Moisturize your skin with moisturizer that contains SPF

4. Eat healthy diet: Healthy feeding such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins.

5. Manage stress: set reasonable limits, Make time to do the things you enjoy. General skin care method for all skin types

• Wash your face in the morning and evening

• Prevent sun damage: whatever the season, choose daily skin care products that includes solar filters.

They reduce the harmful effects of the sun, which accelerates skin ageing. • live a healthy lifestyle : drink plenty of water, eat plenty of vitamin c enriched foods, get a lot of exercise in the week, get enough sleep, ensure that you reconsider your make up routine also make sure you

• Clean make up before you go to bed, sanitizing your tools also try a spa day.

• Use oils to Moisturize your skin: choose daily moisturizing skin care products that balance the level of water within the skin, you may also use moisturizing mask regularly, removing the excess with a spring water spray.

• Watch out for external stress: pollution, smoke, stress, all these have harmful effects on the skin.

Use skin care products to protect your skin against these daily stresses before leaving the house and cleanse your skin thoroughly when you get home in the evening.

• Avoid long hot showers: limit your bathing period to 10 minutes. • Apply facial cleansing creams on your neck and chest to enable your body color rhyme with your face. • Have a good multi-vitamin daily.

• Use Aloe Vera on extra dry skin at night and wash it off in the morning.

• Avoid touching your face or rubbing your eyes it takes away germs completely on your delicate skin.

When taking care of your skin you need to be gentle, don’t be harsh or rough with it as It makes your skin clean, Lovely and Adorable.