Give PDP a second chance, Saraki pleads to Nigerians

Former president of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki pleads on nigerians to give the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) another chance to govern the country and lookout what they will do.

Saraki who made these remarks at the inauguration of DLA road and its adjoining street projects and government primary school, junior staff quarters Asaba built by governor Okowa administration said governor Okowa’s developmental prowess in Delta is in line with PDP vision for Nigeria.

The two projects inaugurated by the former senate president include DLA road and its adjoining streets built by the Asaba capital development agency and the government primary school junior staff quarters Asaba.

Joan Mrakpor, DG Asaba capital territory said the roads and the drainages were built to ease flood pressure off nnebisi road while the primary school according to the commissioner for basic and primary education Patrick Ukah is to provide the teachers and pupils with a conducive environment for teaching and learning

Saraki while inaugurating the projects describes governor Okowa as a leader that thirsts for bringing impactful projects to his people and the pride of PDP.

Governor okowa was excited that the completion of the roads and the government primary school have further given asaba its capital status.

Governor Okowa said the school has an ambiance every child would like to be including teachers