Girl regain freedom after father locked her up for 5 years

ANDREW OROLUA, ABUJA.

Freedom has come the way of a 20 years old girl Opeyemi Olatoke who was allegedly locked up by her father in cell for five years in an abandoned building at Alfa Fire area of Ikirun in Ifelodun Local Government Area, Osun State.

Officials of Osun State government and the police rescued Opeyemi Olatoke, last week from the unlawful custody following a tip from some concerned citizens.

Following the incident, the police have also arrested Samson Olatoke, father of the girl, who allegedly locked up her daughter, and her brother.

A statement signed by Osun State Commissioner for Women, Children and Social Affairs Olubukola Olaboopo, stated that the unlawful detention case was reported to her office by an NGO – Value Female Network.

According to the Commissioner, “The ministry and the police swung into action, we went to the house where the 20-year-old girl was locked up by her father.”

Surprisingly , the father admitted taken the action. He disclosed that he locked up the girl because she was physically challenged.”

The victim’s mother also informed us that Opeyemi’s health started to deteriorate when she shouted from her sleep at age four and since then she was lame.”

Olaboopo urged parents to take good care of their children, saying parents found maltreating their wards will be dealt with according to the Laws of the State.

“The founder of Value Female Network NGO, Aderibigbe Costly, explained that “an anonymous source disclosed the information to our organization that a man had locked up his physically challenged child in an abandoned family house for five years in Ikirun, adding that the father of the child only feeds the girl once in a while.”

It was not certain at the time of this report whether the Police have filed charges against Olatoke for infringing on the right of his daughter by keeping her in an unlawful custody for five years.