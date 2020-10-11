Girl Child Day: Miss Nigeria present as Whispering Hope Africa Initiative Launches “Girls Lead Club”

To empower women to become decision makers, capable of exercising influence in the society, the Whispering Hope Africa Initiative (WHAI) has launched “Girls Lead Club” with opportunities to learn about issues of life, expand social networks and acquire income-generating skills.

The launching, which took place at Community secondary school, Omor, Ayamelum local government area of Anambra state, is part of activities to mark the “International Day of the Girl Child, 2020”, and was attended by the current and 43rd Miss Nigeria, Miss Beauty Tukura, as well as other girl child role models.

In her remarks, the Executive Director of Whispering Hope Africa Initiative, Mrs Nkechi Udegboka, said establishing the “Girls Lead Club” in rural communities will help empower girl children, calling for stakeholders efforts in achieving it’s objectives.

READ ALSO: Smartcard readers will remain until we find an alternative — INEC

On her part, a school proprietor, Dr. Lady Patricia Okeke, enjoined girl children to put to use all they were thought at the event in order to secure a brighter future

Daily Times gathered that some school girl children, including Miss Chioma Somadina from Supreme Knowledge Comprehensive School, Nkpor-Agu, Mary Ugonwa from Amikwe Community Secondary School, and Marycynthia Anedo from Community Secondary School, both in Omor, described the event as life-changing, advising fellow girls to shun early child marriage, but equip selves with good education and necessary skills.