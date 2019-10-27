A 23-year-old girl, Deborah Nwachukwu, suspected to be a commercial sex worker, has been arrested for robbing a client simply

identified as Patrick, of a Toyota Jeep, two Samsung S10 phones, a Wristwatch, designer perfume worth N1 million, and some cash,

It was gathered that the services of the suspect who lives at No.19 Irewale Street, Ipad area of Lagos, was engaged by Patrick on October 20, after they had met at Shoprite.

According to the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Elkana Bala, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, who confirmed the arrest of Nwachukwu, the duo met at Shoprite in Ikeja, where the suspect had introduced Patrick to cleaning products.

Patrick was said to have invited her to his house on MKO Street, off Toyin Street, Ikeja, to help clean his house and also for sexual pleasure at a fee of N20,000.

Bala said: “ The Ikeja Police Station received a complaint that Deborah Nwachukwu, an indigene of Abia State, stole a Toyota Jeep, two Samsung S10, Wristwatch, designer perfume and some cash from a man, Patrick, at MKO Street off Toyin Street, Ikeja.

“ The incident happened on October 20, at 2 a.m., when the man was sleeping. According to the complainant, he invited the suspect to help in cleaning up the house for him. he said he met her at Shoprite in Ikeja selling some cleaning products for a company around Shoprite. And they agreed for N20,000 payment for her services.

“ The suspect, however, added that the invitation was not just for cleaning of the house but for sexual reasons. That after having sex, she noticed that the complainant was far asleep and she quickly took his two phones, Wristwatch, designer perfume, some cash and his Jeep and escaped from the house after locking him up in the room.”

The PPRO stated further that a team of detectives, led by the Divisional Police Officer, Ikeja, CSP Gbenga Ogunsaki arrested the suspect and recovered the stolen items.

“ The suspect has been charged to court and remanded in correctional custody, ” Bala added