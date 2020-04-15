Ginger is a versatile super food hosts a bevy of health benefits, from treating nausea to reducing muscle pain.

But what makes it really super? It’s easier to rely on than any other super food and can be easily added to any meal of the day in the home.

Here are ways to reap the health benefits of root in your Meal. Coffee and ginger create one powerful free radical-fighting duo, especially since coffee is one of the world’s biggest sources of antioxidants.

This traditional Middle Eastern ginger coffee isn’t only spicy and delicious, it can also aid in digestion. Ginger tea is a popular beverage for warming up chilly winters.

Not only is it warm and comforting, it may help calm an upset stomach.

A cup of this spicy tea in the morning would be particularly helpful in relieving nausea, motion sickness, or pregnancy-induced morning sickness.

You can easily make your own ginger tea at home by grating ginger root and letting it seep in boiling water for 10 minutes. Add sugar to taste. Or, find ginger tea

The company The Ginger People created their organic ginger syrup as a creative alternative to pancake syrup.

With only two ingredients, this tasty syrup is delicious when used in beverages, baked goods, oatmeal, pancakes, and waffles.

You can also easily make your own syrup at home by gently boiling the ingredients for 30 minutes and straining the mixture through a sieve or strainer for a smoother texture.

Whether you want to hide the spicy kick with creamy butter or let it fire up your senses first thing as you drink your coffee, it can bring both amazing and unique flavors to your morning.

Starting ones day with this root would be particularly helpful in relieving nausea, motion sickness, or pregnancy-induced morning sickness.

You can easily make your own ginger tea at home by grating ginger root and letting it seep in boiling water for 10 minutes. Add sugar to taste. Or, find ginger tea in stores and markets.

Whether you’re buying it or making your own a smear of jam this root is delicious on toast or biscuits.

For anyone craving a comforting bite of classic PB&J, try a unique variation of peanut butter and ginger jam.

For people on a low-sugar diet, you can also mince ginger and fold it into your butter. This just may become your new favorite thing, especially if you’re into bulletproof, or butter, coffee.

A bowl of crunchy, fiber-rich granola is always an easy breakfast choice. But adding fragrant, spicy granola to the mix would make it even better!

Grate 1 inch of ginger and mix it with honey or melted coconut oil, then drizzle it over your breakfast bowl.

For a super dose of nutrition, try to add this to your meal in a day.

Adding ginger to your morning breakfast bowl provides some serious anti-inflammatory benefits, especially for people with rheumatoid arthritis.

For a spin on this morning beverage, try a gut-awakening juice. Ginger juice is great in a variety of things, like stir-fries and salad dressings.

It includes a myriad of health benefits, from boosting the metabolism to naturally fighting bacteria.

It’s also particularly good for treating pain, menstrual cramps and exercise-induced soreness. Low on time? You can still reap the benefits of this root on the go.

Sure, ginger is used in popular baked goods there’s bread, snaps, spiced cakes and pies. But you can rely on this root to amp up breakfast pastries, too.

For people who exercise in the morning, they’re filled with healthy fats and protein to improve your performance.

With all of this root’s incredible health benefits and low-effort methods to make any breakfast fit for royalty, it’s hard to see why you wouldn’t want to include it in the most important meal of the day.