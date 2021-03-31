Gifted steppers kids celebrate Bola Tinubu with a virtual dance drama piece titled Jagabanism

By Mutiat Alli

As the former governor of Lagos and National leader of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu marks his 69th birthday; Artswax Communications has collaborated with the Gifted Steppers kids to perform a virtual dance-drama piece titled Jagabanism written by Ola Awakan.

The production of JAGABANISM (The institution that works) is a well thought out plan to use the medium of dance-drama to tell a bit of the story of Jagaban (Tinubu) through the eyes of children.

The play preaches the importance of instilling good virtues, leadership, building great followers and good governance in children.

“We have decided to allow the talented Gifted Steppers children theatre group to tell the story as directed by Ihuoma Harrison, and to give a vivid picture of how Asiwaju has become an institution that builds men of honour, how he came to Lagos and everything changed for the better. It also showcases how he gives opportunities to people with potentials to add value to the society”.

According to the Creative Director of Artswax Communications and writer of the play, Ola Awakan, “We intend to use the project to raise donations for the children who were once without hope but can now breathe the air of hope through their involvement with Ihuoma Harrison who founded gifted steppers to take vulnerable children off the street”.

Ihuoma Harrison disclosed that more than 40 children picked from White Sand in Ijora area, Ilaje in Ebute Metta and Ikorodu have become art ambassadors trained in dance, drama, music, poetry and craft. They are also enjoying scholarship from well meaning Nigerians and groups. The kids are excited to celebrate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and they hope to see him someday.

Because of the restrictions caused by Covid-19, the team plans to produce the work and stream it live on Outboxtv platform for one week which started on Monday March 29, for a token of one thousand naira, which will go to the Gifted Steppers to take care of the children and get a permanent accommodation for them. This is in line with what Asiwaju Bola Tinubu believes in, giving back to the society.

The Jagabanism dance-drama piece would also feature children playing the characters of Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senator Remi Tinubu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Akinwunmi Ambode, Raji Fashola, Rauf Aregbesola and others who have worked with Bola Tinubu.