A former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Olusegun Olulade, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to make uninterrupted power supply a gift to Nigeria by October 1st, 2020, when the country will be celebrating her 60th Independence anniversary.

Olulade, in a statement issued in Lagos, in commemoration of Nigeria’s 59th Independence anniversary, noted that the best gift President Buhari could give Nigeria in the next one year when the country would be marking six decades of attaining Independence is to make possible uninterrupted power supply.

The lawmaker, who represented Epe Constituency II in the House between 2011 and 2019, in the statement personally signed by him, stated that though the country had witnessed a tremendous improvement in the power sector but was of the view that a lot could still be achieved to ensure that citizens enjoy constant supply of electricity.

According to him, “I want to rejoice with Nigerians on the occasion of our 59th Independence anniversary celebration. A lot has happened in the last 59 years, our democracy has continued to grow and this year, we celebrated 20 years of unbroken democracy. This alone is worth celebrating.

“If we look back, we will all agree with me that we have reasons to give thanks to God for keeping the nation as one despite various challenges confronting us a nation.

“Today, Nigerians are talking about improvement in the supply of electricity and this is because we have a government who is committed to giving the citizens the dividends of democracy and a sense of belonging.

“But I believe we can still do better in the power sector. I am calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that by 2020, Nigerians have supply of electricity in abundance. I mean the type that won’t be interrupted by anything.

“It is when we have uninterrupted power supply that unemployment can become a thing of the past. Even investors will be willing to come and invest in the country and insecurity will reduce because black spots will disappear.

“President Buhari must work towards achieving this and by 2020, when we will be celebrating 60 years of attaining independence, it will be the president’s gift to Nigeria,” part of the statement read.

The lawmaker, who is the author of Eleniyan Perspectives, a fast selling book, also appealed to Nigerians to remain in unity and peace, adding that, this is the best way the country can overcome all her present challenges.