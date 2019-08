Gideon Okeke is still gushing over the birth of his first child, Ezra. The actor shared this adorable photo of his son on his Instagram page this morning with the caption;

Now meet EZRA.

My PEACE.

Pushed with no Epidural.

An evidence of Strength.

His nickname ? EZE-UDO!

King – of – PEACE.

Thank God. Thank you DERA”

Gideon and wife, Chidera, welcomed their baby boy in July 2019.