Inter-Governmental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) are to partner in the fight against money laundering and drug related issues.

Head of Delegation, Mrs Gina Wood, said this during an assessment visit by the GIABA officials to NDLEA on Wednesday in Abuja.

The meeting dwelt on areas of mutual interest in the fight against drug trafficking and money laundering.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that GIABA is a specialised institution of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

It is responsible for facilitating the adoption and implementation of Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter-Financing of Terrorism (CFT) in West Africa.

Wood said that one of the objectives of the group was to support West Africa countries in monitoring activities of those engaged in money laundering and Weapon of Mass Destruction (WMD).

“We are optimistic that the group would achieve it objectives of tackling money laundering and drug related issues in West Africa,” she said.

Wood urged the NDLEA to sensitise the citizens on what money laundering was all about and how to fight it in the country.

The Chairman, NDLEA, Col. Muhammad Abdallah (rtd) commended the head of delegation for the visit to evaluate the agency and for the activities they do at the GIABA Secretariat.

Abdallah, who was represented by the Secretary to the agency, Mr Shadrach Haruna, said that NDLEA has convicted a large number of people involved in money laundering and drug related issues.

NAN reports that GIABA consists of 17 member states including Nigeria. (NAN)