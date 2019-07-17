Agency report

Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described President Akufo-Addo as “a combination of Ronaldo and Messi”.

Report monitored by Daily Times stated that Bernard said the Ghanaian leader never sleeps on the job and is always hungry for more success and went on to relate the president’s achievements to that of global football stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

“Just to let the world know this about President Akufo-Addo, he is like a combination of Messi and Ronaldo,” he was quoted to have told Peacefmonline.

“He never sleeps on the job and is always hungry for success. He wants the best for Ghana and Africa at large. Being rated the best in Africa is a remarkable achievement and I want to thank God for helping him to achieve this feat.”

President Akufo-Addo was recently named Africa’s best president by a Canadian-based research organisation called ”Leaders of tomorrow”.