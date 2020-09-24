COVID-19: Ghanaians to Enjoy Free Water, Electricity for 3 More Months

Ghanaian government has announced a number of relief packages to ameliorate the hardship brought onto its citizens as a result of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ ALSO: Survival Fund: Portal opens today, interested Nigerians can register — FG



The Minister Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta announced the packages in Accra on Wednesday when the presented the 2020 mid-year fiscal policy review to Parliament, assuring Ghanaians that the government would continue to put their aspirations first.

He said “That is also why we further reduced electricity prices by half and completely provided potable water for free for everybody since March this year. And we will extend it for another three months.

“It takes a caring government of the people, and with that, I mean, a government of all the people, to offer cost-free water to all across the country: representing all domestic and commercial customers in Ghana for three months.

“It takes a caring government to be for the people and for business, large and small, to choose to subsidise electricity consumption by 50 per cent to 4,086,286 households and 686,522 businesses at a cost of ¢1.02bn ($176m) in three months.

“And we will extend the coverage for lifeline customers for another three months,” Ofori-Atta added.

Government’s covid-19 free water policy has been extended for another three months. The extension takes effect from October 1 and ends on December 31, Daily Times understands.