The legendary Ghanaian boxer, Alfred Kotey has been reported dead in the United States (US) after battling a short illness.

He was said to have suffered a stroke in the midst of some complications and eventually had to be placed on life support.

Ghana Boxing Authority, Secretary General, Patrick Johnson confirmed Kotey’s demise.

“Kotey had battled illness for some time now,” Mr. Johnson is quoted as saying by Joy Sports.

The deceased, who was nicknamed “Cobra”, is one of 10 Ghanaians to have been world champions in boxing.

He represented Ghana at the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul, before going to annex the WBO Bantamweight title in what was journey-man career.