Ghana stands still for battle of dancehall supremacy in ‘Asaase Sound Clash’

As part of carving a convictive niche in Ghana’s entertainment industry, Asaase Radio, Ghana, a new privately-owned radio station in Accra is putting together it’s novel show, ‘The Asaase Sound Clash’.

The Asaase Sound Clash, which is already seen as the new alternative for the stylish, socially influential trend-setting urbanites with a heavy presence on digital platforms and radio, celebrates all music genres and the competing line-up will consist of national and international artistes from the music industry.

Plans for the show include live productions in the studios of Asaase Radio and broadcast on digital media platforms including social media, and all Asaase Radio platforms.

For the maiden show, dancehall king Shatta Wale and Afropop dancehall and reggae star Stonebwoy, two of the biggest dancehall acts from Africa with a vast international reach and a massive audience, will go head-to-head in the maiden event of the novel and sensational sound reality spectacle.

The kernel of this wildly anticipated showcase will see two of Ghana’s most respected dancehall lyricists ever, hold a microphone, tapping into an epic rivalry that stretches back more than a decade.

For that reason, this clash is predicted to be one of the biggest entertainment productions in the history of radio, taking into consideration the history between the artistes and the constant debate amongst their following on who the true KING OF DANCEHALL is.

In between this scrimmage for dancehall supremacy, will be a profusion of other reggae and dancehall parties ranging from Ghana’s current reggae – dancehall artiste of the year, Ras Kuuku, dancehall star, Kamaleyeon, dancehall and Afropop artiste, Mz. Vee, Ghanaian poet, Nana Asaase to Lordina the Soprano.