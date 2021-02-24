Ghana receives COVID-19 vaccine — Daily Times Nigeria

Ghana has received the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines from Covax, UNICEF and the World Health Organization have announced.

“We are pleased that Ghana has become the first country to receive the COVID-19 vaccines from the Covax facility,” UNICEF, which organised the shipment from Mumbai, announced in a joint statement with the WHO.

Ghana frontline workers will be the first to receive the vaccine.

UNICEF Executive Director, Henrietta Fore added, “In the days ahead, frontline workers will begin to receive vaccines.

“The next phase in the fight against this virus can begin, the ramping up of the largest immunization campaign in history.”

So far, Ghana has recorded 80,759 coronavirus cases and 582 deaths since the start of the pandemic.