Agency report

President Akufo-Addo has been accused of running a government of relatives and cronies instead of appointed competent citizens from wider spectrum of the society to run efficient government.

The allegation came from a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba. He said the President is only employing his ex-girlfriends and family members into his government, putting the figure of such appointments are 65.

He said for a party that accused the erstwhile Mahama administration as being a ‘friends and family government’, this is unacceptable.

In his view, many of the appointments made by President Akufo-Addo have gone to undeserving people.

But an NPP spokesperson, Stephen Amoah, said there is nothing wrong with employing family members provided they are qualified.

“The fact that somebody is a president doesn’t mean his brother cannot work, unless the president’s brother is doing something against the law or probably being given too much advantage against others,” Amoah said.