Ghana loses former president, Jerry Rawlings, to COVID-19

Former Ghanaian military leader, Jerry John Rawlings, has died of medical complications asymptomatic to COVID-19, Daily Times gathered.

He died on Thursday at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

The former Ghanaian leader was aged 73 years old.

Rawlings ruled the West African country for a brief period in 1979, and then from 1981 to 2001.

Though it could not be confirmed how he contracted coronavirus, Rawlings recently buried his mother and he may have been infected during the burial ceremony.

Detail later…

READ ALSO: Igbo youths disown Okeke over lawsuit against #EndSARS sponsors